TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.940-1.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.94 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 324,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,824. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.95.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.