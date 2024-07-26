TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
FTI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 4,889,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,072. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.62.
TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
