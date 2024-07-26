Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TIKK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 58.26%.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.