Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.75

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 21237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

