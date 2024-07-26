Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 296.2% in July

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
