Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Diana Derycz Kessler Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TELL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 102,078,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,127,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

