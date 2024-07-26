Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $139.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.12.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
