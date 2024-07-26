Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.12.

THC stock opened at $149.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

