Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.860 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.66-0.86 EPS.
Teradyne Stock Performance
Teradyne stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne
Insider Activity at Teradyne
In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teradyne
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.