Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $220.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $215.58 and last traded at $216.35. 31,409,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 100,749,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $689.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

