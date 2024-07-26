Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $246.38, but opened at $225.42. Tesla shares last traded at $218.78, with a volume of 30,769,305 shares traded.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.75.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

