Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the June 30th total of 5,163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,512.0 days.

TGSNF stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

