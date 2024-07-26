The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.38-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.380-5.500 EPS.

ENSG stock traded up $6.63 on Friday, reaching $142.80. 531,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $143.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

