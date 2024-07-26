The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $253,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.87 and a 1 year high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.