The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $86.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. 723,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.9% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.