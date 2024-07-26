The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $78.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. 320,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,337. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $45,375.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

