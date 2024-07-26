The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 648,365 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,969,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 609,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 488,958 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,048,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,722. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

