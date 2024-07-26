The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAAL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Marketing Alliance has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.