The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $213.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

