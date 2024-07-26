Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,267. The stock has a market cap of $345.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Bobbora bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $31,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

