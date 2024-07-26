Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,267. The stock has a market cap of $345.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Bobbora bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $31,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.