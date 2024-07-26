Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $57,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. 17,361,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,878,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.