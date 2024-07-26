Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 673,693 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2,958.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,463 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,693 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of SEA worth $37,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,007.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 26,223 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,753 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,171,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 243,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,167. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. SEA’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

