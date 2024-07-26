Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 1,800,000 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.54% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,904,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,354,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,412,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,141. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

