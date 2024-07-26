Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,306 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $45.46. 5,680,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

