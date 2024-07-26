Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.77 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NVR by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $128.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8,600.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,695.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,743.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,626.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

