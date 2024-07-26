Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $173,652,000 after purchasing an additional 232,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.34. 7,184,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

