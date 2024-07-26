Toronto Dominion Bank Has $39.56 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $39,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.84. 1,488,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,527. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

