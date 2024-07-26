Toronto Dominion Bank Has $68.14 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $68,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $50.40. 36,625,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,918,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

