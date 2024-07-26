Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,815,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $45,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 12,411,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

