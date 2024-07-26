Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 341 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of PTC worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.80. 765,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.