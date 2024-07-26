Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,317 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $752.21. The stock had a trading volume of 902,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $664.83 and a 200 day moving average of $661.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $651.20.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

