Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,150,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Silver Trust worth $43,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,687,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 12,436,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,543,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.