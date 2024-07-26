Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $92.49 and last traded at $93.20. 2,394,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,100,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.90.

Specifically, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 231.43, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

