TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

