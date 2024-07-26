Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TPH traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.