Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 7,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 24,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Triumph Gold Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

