TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $9.86 billion and approximately $226.21 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,061,425,889 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

