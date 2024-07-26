Truist Financial Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $335.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $282.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.