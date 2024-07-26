Truist Financial Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $107.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.