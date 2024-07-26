Truist Financial Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $873.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $785.00 to $873.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.53.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $27.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $782.17. 66,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,401. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $783.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $663.50 and a 200 day moving average of $660.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

