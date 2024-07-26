Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

