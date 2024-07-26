Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Insider Sells £62,636.40 in Stock

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £62,636.40 ($81,009.31).

Ultimate Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ULTP traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 141.18 ($1.83). 24,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,276. Ultimate Products Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

