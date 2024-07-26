Ultra Market Capitalization Reaches $37.93 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Ultra has a total market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,947.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00551277 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00065062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008814 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09874407 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,096,957.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

