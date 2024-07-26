Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after buying an additional 741,363 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

UL stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,462,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,741. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

