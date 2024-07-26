Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $7.62 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00011252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $121.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00105112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

