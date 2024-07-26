United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.
United Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,581. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
United Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About United Bankshares
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
