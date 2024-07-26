US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USVN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $47.96. 1,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

