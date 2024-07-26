USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.550 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

USNA stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $42.62. 73,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,291. The stock has a market cap of $811.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

