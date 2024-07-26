Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,898 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,623,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,935,602. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

