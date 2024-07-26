Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 6,156,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
